HYDERABAD: A local court in the city on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Punjagutta police seeking the custody of Kesiraju Srinivas alias Ghazal Srinivas for further questioning in the case of sexual harassment of his employee working at Alayavani web-radio. Ghazal Srinivas, a well-known singer, was arrested by the Punjagutta police following a complaint from his woman employee alleging sexual harassment at workplace.

The woman also complained about his behaviour at work and she submitted a footage of CCTV cameras installed at her workplace as evidence for pol ice investigation. The woman lodged a complaint on December 29 and, after an initial enquiry, police arrested Srinivas in the early hours of January 2 under Sections 354, 354(A) and 509 r/w109 of IPC and produced him in the local court. Earlier, the police and Srinivas both filed petitions in the court seeking custody and bail respectively.

On Thursday, the court dismissed the custody petition filed by the police citing that the video evidence was already available and it should be enough for investigation and his custody would not be necessary. Arguments on the bail petition of Srinivas are likely to be held on Friday. Police are thinking of moving the sessions court challenging the dismissal of their custody petition by the local court. Srinivas is currently in judicial custody at the Chanchalguda central prison.