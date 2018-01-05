HYDERABAD:(ends today) to their students as a part of the Design and Architecture elements integrated into traditional Maths, Physics, Chemistry (MPC) and Maths, Economics, Commerce (MEC) courses. The workshop, targeted at grade XI and XII students, is an effort to impart all the creative inputs required to ace an entrance examination, be it a situation test or a theoretical examination.

“This workshop has been organised to imbibe a thought process in the students’ mind backed by creativity and intelligence. The children have been enjoying the design integration into their course and we have also observed a significant positive change in their academic performace,” says Deepa Suresh, Principal of PAGE Junior College.

On day one, students learnt the basics of folding a sheet surface along with their applications in science.”Nature works on origami. Origami is the art of folding a sheet surface for a purpose and it has multiple applications in real life,” say Riddhi Singhania, Puneeth Boni and Abishai Choragodi who are pursuing their MPC course at the college.

Pics by Sathya keerthi

The accordion fold was made with a v-twist followed by the Yoshimura diamond fold with different thicknesses and shades of paper. Shapes and the weight that different shapes can carry was apprehended by the students through strengthening materials and energy conservation. With the culmination of the basics into making a product, a lantern was made by the students using ‘Kirigami’, Folding along with cuts, developed from the Yoshimura folds.

We think origami is basically an art using paper, but it can be done using other materials like aluminium, polypropylene, metal and leather as well. Complex geometry and mathematics can be absorbed through Origami. “This workshop is primarily about understanding geometric principles. Practical experience always stays in the minds of students helping them imbibe mathematics immediately. At the maker’s level, they are equipped with tuning double curvature shapes.” says Ankon Mitra who is conducting the workshop and is the Director of B.Arch., School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi.

On day two, students learnt circular bending. This is a child’s way of discovering the advanced mathematical hyperbolic paraboloid. Wavy lines demonstrate the aircraft and the boat’s building design geometry. Domical shapes are also created by students giving them a clearer picture of 3 dimensional architecture related designs. The modular curve is based on an animal’s skeletal system where the children understand how loads are transferred, hence providing them with hands-on experience of handling stable structures. Kalmon chains and the movious strips are also interesting concepts in design that the students will gain an insight on. “Students should be taught innovation and design at a tender age.

This develops their problem solving ability and gives them a perception for visual thinking. 3-dimensional environment has always been a struggle for the children. Through spatial thinking, the element of curiosity and visual imagination can be channelised effectively and this workshop serves the same purpose,” says Srinivasa Rao Pattur, mentor to the students. On the concluding day, the students learn how to deal with origami using metal followed by an exhibition showcasing the work by the students themselves.