HYDERABAD: Retrenched techies of Verizon Data Services India (VDSI) lodged a police complaint against the company for using bouncers and ‘forcing them to resign.’ The complaint was lodged in the wake of the four-hour reconciliation meeting between the management and the sacked staff that did not reach an ‘amicable’ solution.It may be noted that in December 2017, 200 tech employees of VDSI were handed pink slips after the company initiated its role-rationalising exercise. After this, almost 80 techies filed petitions with the Labour Department.

“In both conciliation meeting, the company was adamant on its stand and said it was not wrong to use bouncers to threaten us. They are not willing to have a conclusive end,” said Kiran Chandra, Member, Forum for IT Professionals, an IT welfare organisation which is providing legal assistance to the techies.

Ravi Kumar, SI, Madhapur said, “Preliminary inspection would be done but justice looks gleam as it is more concerned with the labour department.”