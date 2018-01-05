HYDERABAD: How do you love the benign aroma of a carrot cake in the process of baking or the slow rhythm of blueberry tarts being prepared before gently put on trays alongside glazed pastries topped with glacé cherries? Or better how about a bit of play, a hint of infusion with your dessert after a scrumptious meal to make the same a memory on your tongue? This first week of the New Year, try Betel Cheesecake or that sinful slice of Apple Lasagne and make 2018 count. We present to you a medley of such desserts available in the restaurants that have made a mark within two years. Cheers to your journey on these dessert trails where nothing but sweetness will keep you company:

Going great buns

Try Lotus Buns at the recently-opened cafe Pappa Roti at Jubilee Hills. The swirl of Nutella, toffee and caramel tastes heavenly with a sip of coffee.

Pan club

The bright green betel leaf is quite a trend now in the dessert section. Try Pan Mousse at Spice Klub, Jubilee Hills. It comes packed in the leaf with the play of liquid nitrogen. Price: C395

Apple a day

Try Apple Lasagne at Quattro Ristorante, Jubilee Hills. It is served with cinnamon custard cream, apple caviar and French vanilla ice cream. The layering of flavours makes it a dream dessert.

Price: C425

Crackle in the mouth

The newly-opened Farzi Cafe can take you back to your school days if you try their Parle-G Cheesecake. The cake comes sandwiched between two biscuits and topped with Gems toffee.

Art of gold

Don’t miss the glittering charm of 24-carat gold plated ice cream Mighty Midas at Huber & Holly dessert parlour in Banjara Hills. Price: D1,000

Russia in a slice

Conçu, the new dessert parlour in town, has Russian Medovik Cake to offer with a touch of royalty. Made with traditional Russian biscuit cake soaked in honey, caramel, cream and cheese, its taste is heavenly. Price: C2,000 per Kg