HYDERABAD: A South African woman, who attempted to smuggle Ephedrine from Hyderabad to Doha by a fight, has been convicted by a court here and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000 in a case registered in 2015. On January 21, 2015, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted Ranlida, a South African national at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, when she was found to be in possession of 20 kg of Ephedrine, a controlled substance under the NDPS. She was arrested and produced in the Rangareddy metropolitan sessions judge’s court for judicial remand.

“After trial, the court on Thursday convicted the accused woman as she was found guilty of the charges under various sections.

