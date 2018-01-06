HYDERABAD: A day after a three-member gang stole a bike at knife-point in broad daylight at Jubilee Hills, a similar crime was reported in Old City on Friday. It’s likely to be the same gang as the bike used was the one stolen from Jubilee Hills, said the police. The trio is reported to have intercepted the victim Abdullah at RS Pura while he was going home after withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Like in Thursday’s incident, a knife-wielding miscreant tried to snatch the cash bag. However, in this case, public intervened forcing the criminals to flee. Going by their accent, police suspect the gang could be from UP or Bihar. Police are verifying the CCTV footage of the various localities in Old City and special teams are working to track down the gang.