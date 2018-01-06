Image of prawns used for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD: City-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia has issued a `fatwa' that Muslims should avoid eating prawns.

Prawns do not fall in the category of fish, and their consumption should be avoided, it said.

Some foods fall in the `prohibited' category for Muslims, while prawns fall in `avoidable' category, it said.

Jamia Nizamia, a century-old seminary, is a highly- respected Islamic institution in the city.

Fatwa is a legal pronouncement based on the Islamic law, issued usually when someone seeks to know the legal position on a particular issue.