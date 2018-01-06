Fatwa by Hyderabad-based Islamic seminary says Muslims should avoid eating prawns
By PTI | Published: 06th January 2018 06:44 PM |
Last Updated: 06th January 2018 07:18 PM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: City-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia has issued a `fatwa' that Muslims should avoid eating prawns.
Prawns do not fall in the category of fish, and their consumption should be avoided, it said.
Some foods fall in the `prohibited' category for Muslims, while prawns fall in `avoidable' category, it said.
Jamia Nizamia, a century-old seminary, is a highly- respected Islamic institution in the city.
Fatwa is a legal pronouncement based on the Islamic law, issued usually when someone seeks to know the legal position on a particular issue.