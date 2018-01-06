HYDERABAD: With Sankranti around the corner, streets of Gulzar Houz, Dhoolpet and Yakutpura have been decked up with colourful kites for sale. While shopkeepers are glad that sales have begun a couple of days earlier than last year, they are not happy with the demand. They are hoping for things to get better in the coming days. “We can undoubtedly say this is solely due to GST,” says MA Kaleed of Mahboob Aziz Patang House in Kali Kamaan. “We have been in this business for over a 100 years, and this is the first time that sales have dropped by almost 50 per cent,” he claims.

“For instance, people who would place an order for Rs 10,000 are purchasing for just Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 this year.” Kaleed blames it on digital transactions. “People choose to pay through digital platforms. Since we are seasonal entrepreneurs, acquiring POS machines is an issue. Even through mobile wallets, our daily limit cannot exceed Rs 2000 in case of a bank transaction.”Bhagavan Das of Bajaj Patang Mahal in Gulzar Houz is hopeful that sales will pick up soon. “There surely is a drop in sales compared to last year. But there is a chance it will get better. Digital transactions have surely become a hassle.”

Despite the lull, a variety of new designs are flooding the market this year. Synthetic printed ones, Baahubali kites and cartoon characters are the favourites this year. They are priced anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 150. Imported kites, especially from China, are a big hit among consumers, say traders.

“Higher prices have not deterred the sales of imported kites,” says Bhagavan Das. “The imported ones are brought to Delhi and Jaipur and from there they reach our markets through dealers.” Indian fighter kites, on the other hand, are priced between Rs 25 and Rs 150. A few paper patangs come for as low as Rs 5.

“While Indian patangs are mostly square-shaped, Chinese ones are triangular,” explains Bhagavan. Imported ones are also high on decorations -- they come in shapes of eagles and dragons. “Unlike the paper-made Indian kites, they are made of nylon and have a stronger maharaja manja (thread), which also uses nylon. The flying experience, too, is different.”

Chinese kites in high demand

