HYDERABAD: In a sensational case of a carpenter’s murder, Choutuppal police arrested five persons including the wife of the deceased who reportedly hatched the plan to eliminate her husband with the help of her paramour. After conducting autopsy on the body of Kammari Nagaraju on December 31, the Choutuppal police altered the case from section 174 of CrPc to Section 302 of IPC on January 1.

In the course of the probe, inspector S Naveen Kumar interrogated the brother of the deceased and he expressed suspicion on his sister-in-law Jyothi (22).

Subsequently, Jyothi was interrogated by women police officers and she confessed to having killed her husband with the help of her paramour Mahankali Karthik (22) and his friends Mohd Bismilla Khan alias Yasin (19), Nadiyal Gourav alias Deepak (24) and Sirrappa Naresh alias Rambo (23).

Following her confession, except Naresh, all others were taken into custody on Thursday night and Naresh, who had attempted suicide, was apprehended during wee hours on Friday after his health condition was stated to be stable.During a media conference on Friday, Yadadri Bhongir DCP E Ramchandra Reddy said Jyothi, a resident of Begumpet, was in a relationship with Karthik before her marriage. In 2012, she was married to Nagaraju and the duo was blessed with two children. However, she continued her relationship with Karthik.