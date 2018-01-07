HYDERABAD: At least 15 passengers were injured after a Hyderabad-bound AP State Road Transport Corporation bus from Vijayawada turned turtle in Nalgonda district of Telangana late Saturday night.

The condition of two of the injured is said to be serious.

A total of 32 people were aboard the RTC bus.

The accident occurred at Durajpally in Nalgonda district of Telangana. The bus driver reportedly fell drowsy and the bus veered off the road, police said.

The injured passengers were shifted to Suryapet hospital for treatment and others were taken to Hyderabad in another bus.