HYDERABAD: GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) organised a farewell for its MBA batch of 2016-2018 on Saturday. The event was organised by the juniors who presented cultural programmes to entertain their senior batchmates. GITAM Hyderabad pro-vice chancellor Prof N.Siva Prasad and GHBS dean and director Prof Y Lakshman Kumar were also present.

The outgoing batch of students thanked GITAM Hyderabad Business School for fulfilling all the expectations that they had from the institution when they joined it. They said GHBS fulfilled all the commitments for their all-round development and especially regarding their best MBA placements.