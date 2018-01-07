HYDERABAD: Four years on, the residents of Uppuguda have been bearing hardships because of an underpass near the local station lying under construction. The station connects Uppuguda to Chatrinaka and the route to the main part of Old City. However, because of the bridge lying under construction for years, and the construction material for it lying scattered around the barricaded plot, the route for the station is hindered. Because of this most of the residents who need to cross the station on daily basis have to step through railway tracks and climb through stones and dug up roads to reach Uppuguda market in front of the station.

The vendors in the market say the road in front of the station being dug up, has adversely affected customer footfall and has compelled them to reduce the prices of vegetables and fruits.

Venkatesh, a vendor said, “Until the bridge is constructed, both the residents of Uppuguda and the shopkeepers here will continue to be at risk of meeting accidents or being run over by the train while crossing the railway tracks.” Some lamented that about six persons have died while doing so in the last four years.

Raju, a guard, who takes local train to Secunderabad everyday from Uppuguda station for work said that once while crossing the railway tracks to exit the station he had a narrow escape from being crushed under a train. K Srinivas, an elderly resident said the deserted under construction underpass has created spaces for drunkards and gamblers to gather.

“There is a wine shop near the station. Several drunkards have made the deserted areas around the barricaded plot their adda. They create a lot of nuisance by sitting there for long hours drinking,” he said.

The ward corporator Shaket Bin Abdat, when contacted for his response, said, “The state government had sanctioned funds for the construction of an overbridge in the area. However, the residents wanted an underpass. It took sometime to design a new plan for the construction of underpass. The underpass should be constructed within one year.”