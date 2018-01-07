HYDERABAD: The Louis Braille Park, which was launched for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao, two days ago is more than just a play area for children or for adults to spend their leisure time, vouch special educators. The first of its kind park set up at Nalgonda crossroads in Malakpet has a number of facilities besides a free space for children with disabilities (CWDs).

“Specifically parents of CWDs are hesitant to take their children outside their homes for the stigma that is attached. They often complain it is tedious. They tell us that there is a lot of unwanted attention that comes along,” said Fouzia Naaz, a speech therapist at Greens Special School, in Humayun Nagar, Mehdipatnam. She was there for a day out with children from the school on Saturday. Hence, she said, that a space like this, which has a set up offering sensory-based therapies will be helpful.

The barrier-free park has been developed in an area of more than an acre with a vocational rehabilitation centre, a consultation chamber, area for exercise therapy, an amphi-theatre for recreational programmes, and also an audiology and speech department. The Park will also help in early detection of any kind of disability as it is open for people and the tests will be done free- of-cost.

“We have been stressing on early intervention and now this can ease that problem a bit as at least some of them from the nearby areas can come here and avail the tests free of cost and also continue therapy. We also wanted to set up a hydro therapy centre,” said B Shailaja, director, Department of Disabled Welfare. She added that the Department has written to the Government to set up similar parks in other municipalities.

“As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, every department has to allocate five per cent of their funds towards development of PWDs. If that is done, we can create barrier-free,” she further said. She pointed out that all children, with or without a disability should be taught using play way method. “Children with disability need the care of a family member and spaces such as these can be used optimally. Children can spend time with their parents while being trained,” she said.