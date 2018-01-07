HYDERABAD: The slow place of investigation by the Hyderabad police into the Jubilee Hills bike robbery case on Wednesday gave room for the criminals to commit another offence at Bahadurpura, after 24 hours of the first incident, sources said. According to highly placed sources, the Jubilee Hills police initially treated the case just as a ‘routine case’ and started investigation. However, by the time they could get the CCTV footage of the video, it was too late and the offenders were on their way to commit another offence, 15 km away from Jubilee Hills.

Senior officials said that the task force was not intimated about the Jubilee Hills incident as the local police considered it as a routine incident. “Task Force got to know about the incident only through the media. Even the traffic police were not alerted. There would have been a possibility that the traffic police on duty at the nearest junction could have stopped the bike. There are interceptor vehicles, patrolling and Blue Colts city, but none of them were intimated,” sources said.

On Wednesday afternoon, R Yadagiri, a private employee, was attacked by three armed robbers on road number 10 in Jubilee Hills. They threatened Yadagiri at knife-point and robbed him of his bike. The incident happened in broad daylight in full public glare. However, nobody came to the rescue of Yadagiri.

Yadagiri immediately alerted the police. Jubilee Hills police, who claimed to have reached the spot within five minutes treated it as a casual incident and failed to alert their counterparts. The police reportedly became busy in analysing the incident and identifying the CCTV cameras, to confirm the claims of the victim, and later registered a case of robbery.

Two days after the incident in which three armed men attacked one person and snatched his bike in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad another such incident took place at Bahadurpura. At around 3.40 pm, the same suspects travelling on Yadagiri’s bike by removing the registration number plate, attempted another unsuccesful robbery at Bahadurpura. Bahadurpura police who analysed the CCTV footage confirmed that the trio were those one involved in Jubilee Hills robbery.They said they did not expect another incident.

Ahigh alert was announced then and the city cops were on their toes to nab the robbers. It was again late as the accused abandoned the bike near Balapur and escaped. Meanwhile, efforts to identify the accused through the database of one lakh offenders also went in vain. Police suspect that the three-member gang could be from a remote village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh where a village with about 600 families lives only by robbing people or from the deadly Bawaria gang, who do not hesitate in killing people to steal money or valuables. Around 140 police personnel from the city task force, law and order and crime teams are on the job to apprehend the gang.