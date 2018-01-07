HYDERABAD: As the Bitcoin rage continues to interest investors across digital space, the number of Blockchain course institutes providing training see a steady rise in the city. Blockchain is a cryptography technology used to secure Bitcoins.The training facilities, at present, are in demand among the corporate giants in the city to up-skill techies who work on the technology. Student groups are slowly warming up to the technology, say players in the domain.

“Huge investments have already been pumped into the fintech sector, a sector where Blockchain is mostly used. The need, at the moment, is due to the partners with whom the MNCs are working where the channel of payment is through cryptocurrency,” observed PVS Kiran, a Blockchain trainer at N Benchmark IT Solutions. As of now, a handful of institutes have mushroomed, mostly on SAP Street of Ameerpet. The costs of the courses varies from`20,000 to a whopping `1.2 lakh.

Meanwhile, some say that the uncertainty over cryptocurrency not enjoying a legal license in the country may affect its potential to grow in the current digital market in India. “The future for Blockchain cannot be predicted as the economies of the Indian IT industry is dependent on the US and foreign market,” said M Brahma, technical manager, Open Source Technologies. A lot of job openings and digital transformation can happen if cryptocurrency is accepted. It may be noted that several American and European countries including the US, Russia and Colombia have made Bitcoin a legal cryptocurrency.

Interestingly, several meet-up groups in the city have emerged post the skyrocketing trade value of Bitcoins. One such group is ‘Let’s Talk Bitcoin’ which deliberates on investment decisions in cryptocurrencies. “Blockchain has been an alien technology until the recent time. Bitcoin is gold 2.0. It is a big investment opportunity,” said Sachin Yadav, a user experience designer who co-organises the meet-up group.

As with every new technology that has a huge demand, supply for professional trainers is always scarce. The technology requires basics of distributive computing techniques and complex algorithm. “Understanding such math is tricky where the tech professionals can jump in with their experience and make a good income,” said PVS Kiran.