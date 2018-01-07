HYDERABAD: Seven persons were apprehended today by the Prohibition and Excise deparment for trying to sell smuggled foreign liquor worth Rs 75 lakh here.

Akun Sabharwal, Director of Excise (Enforcement) said that the kingpin Harish Singh was smuggling about 900 bottles of liquor worth Rs 50 lakhs through Chennai's airport and sea port every month.

He said that the 220 bottles of liquor seized today is suspected to have been smuggled through the Chennai port. He added that more people were involved and a hunt was on for them.

Manufacturing, selling, transportation and buying of liquor on which duty is not paid is an offence under 34(A) of Telangana Excise Act, punishable between three to ten years, Sabharwal informed.