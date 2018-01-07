HYDERABAD: As the Municipal administration and Urban development minister KT Rama Rao, travelled from Chandanagar to ASCI campus in Khairatabad, even he could not stop complaining about the the poor situation traffic on the stretch. At ASCI he started off his speech by saying that “smart” is the most abused word in the last two years and how even though Telangana, specifically Hyderabad, has achieved various distinctions in past few years, more work is left to be done to solve the problems such as traffic jams, lack of lane discipline on roads, zebra crossings blocked by motorists and of jam-packed junctions due to encroachment of carriage way on roads.

At ASCI, the minister distributed licenses to the first batch of 38 Third Party Assessors of Energy Conservation Building Code, the framework of which has been developed by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation along with Natural Resources Defense Council and ASCI. Hyderabad is the first city in India to have developed ECBC and implement it.

Rao said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation should take measure to publicly display the energy units saved through implementation of the code on its dashboard along with the number of buildings complying with the code in Hyderabad. The minister said that he does not want ECBC to end up like other laws which are excellent on paper but see no proper implementation on the ground.

He said that the GHMC should increase awareness about ECBC among builders so that people do not remain unaware, like they are about the Development Permission Management System of GHMC through which one has to apply for the ECBC. He said many people are not aware that if they do not get building construction permission in one month time, then by default the proposal is deemed to have got permission.