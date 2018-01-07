HYDERABAD: A woman died and two others sustained injuries in a road accident after a motorist suspected to be in an inebriated condition rammed into their bike here on Saturday night.

According to the Jubilee Hills police, the three women identified as Masthani, Anusha and Priya, were heading towards Srinagar Colony side from Jubilee Hills road no 10, when the accused Vishnuvardhan, driving a Sedan, rammed into their bike from the rear.

Mastani was killed on the spot, while Anusha and Priya were rushed to the Apollo Hospital by the police. On observation, Anusha was declared brain dead by the doctors of the hospital.

The police said that Vishnuvardhan was tested with breathe analyser and the BAC was noted as 200mg/dL.

The accused driver in a bid to escape met with another accident and was caught by the police and taken into a custody.

A case has been registered against Vishnuvardhan. Further investigation is underway, said the police.