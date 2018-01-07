HYDERABAD: With Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) launching a new billing and collection system through empanelled agencies from January 1, it has decided to increase its target of monthly collections from this month onwards. Of the 9.31 lakh consumers having tap connections in the city, about 5.75 lakh consumers are paying water bills, while the remaining 3.56 lakh are found not paying the bills and going as unaccounted for water (UFW). The monthly revenue collection is around `110 crore.

From this month onwards, target have been revised. As against `110 crore it has been revised to `115 crore per month by bringing another unpaid 25,000 consumers to pay the bills and take the paid CANs to 6 lakh and reduce UFW by 35 per cent from 42 per cent.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore held a meeting recently with the empanelled agencies who would undertake both billing and collection wanted the agencies to improve the Board’s revenue substantially. These outsourced agencies will complete entire billing by 15th of every month and then collection by month end. In order to improve revenue collection of Water Board, it was decided to revise the existing targets. All the General Manager (E) of O&M Divisions have been issued instruction to achieve the fixed target to improve revenues of board.