HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old woman living with mental illness admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Shamshabad was kidnapped by three persons, who claimed to be the relatives of the victim. The incident happened on December 31, but came to light only after the original sibling of the victim called the centre to enquire about his sister’s health condition.

“G Saisudha, administrator of the rehabilitation centre lodged a complaint on Saturday. A case has been registered. Two special teams have been formed to trace the accused and rescue the woman. Available footage of the CCTV cameras is being analysed to track the suspects,” said a police.