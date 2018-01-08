HYDERABAD: Skip the chokers, and go for small diamond studs and big rings to give a fashionable twist to the look in winter, say experts. Saurabh Maheshwari, co-owner of Vishal Jewels, and Ritika Bhasin Gupta, jewellery designer, list down some things to keep in mind while picking accessories.

In winter, one should avoid wearing chokers as girls prefer having scarves or fur collars to protect themselves from the chilly weather.

Women can opt for small diamond studs as these look really pretty and elegant when it comes to winter wear.If it is an occasion apart from weddings, then ladies should keep it as simple as possible.

Big dazzling rings, be it funky or diamonds, look amazing in winter and can add some glam quotient to the look.

Usually in winter, women skip wearing anything more than a watch on their wrists. Wearing a bangle or a bracelet in winter will not be of any use as they will get tangled in full sleeve uppers and pullovers.

In winter, women like to keep their hair open to keep their ears warm and keeping this in consideration, girls should go for pretty hair pins, bands or studs that can complement winter outfits.