HYDERABAD: In this world of endless race and countless competition, all one needs is dynamism and perseverance. Cultivating these pragmatic traits into business wizards is Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) at Mamidipally. The institute recently organised ‘Firande,’ a two-day fest on Monday and Tuesday (Jan 8 & 9) to help students showcase their practical and managerial skills essential for thriving in the growing industry.

About 200 students from 22 top management colleges on the likes of IIMs, Institute of Management Technology, ICFAI Business School and Narsee Monji Institute of Management participated in the fest.

The management fest was inaugurated on Monday by the guest of honour Megh Risaldar, human resource head of Monster.com and chief guest, KR Gangadharan, chairman of Heritage Foundation. They enlightened the students on managerial issues stemming from their experience. Ravi Kumar Jain, Director of SIBM, Hyderabad chapter, Venugopal Rao, deputy director of SIBM Hyd, Rajkumar Pillai, student in-charge, too were present on the dais.

Entertaining the students in an interactive session, Megh said, “Accept people as they are in the corporate world and deal with them, only then will you be at peace. This is what I practice.”

Giving an unconventional talk on the way the world works today, Gangadharan said, “There is creativity in you, unleash your abilities and most importantly, learn to cope with stress management.”

On day one, different clubs of the college conducted academic and non-academic events like Silent Scavenger, Mark O Poly, Gourmet Battle, Twist It Your Way, Just a Minute, Entreprendre 2.0 and many others. THis was followed by a cultural event comprising a theatrical performance on Indian politics and culture, a dance performance themed ‘From darkness to light’ and the ramp walk themed ‘Retro to modern’.

A live artist performance by local musicians, Vidya Sagar, Rakesh, Mona, Benjamin, Vikram, Dinker, Sree Kavya and Chandana regaled the students. Day two (Today) is going to witness the final rounds of all the competitions along with the declaration of the results followed by a cultural and musical night featuring DJ Kim.

“Firande is completely run by the students and personifies the celebration of student enthusiasm. It is an amalgamation of events based on theoretical and application aspects. We work with a creative spirit and based on good decision making, which is a buzz word in the world of business, there are winners and participants,” said Waseem Omer Khan, vice president of the student council of SIBM.