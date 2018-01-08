HYDERABAD: Festive season means gatherings, parties and celebrations; which means a lot of outfits and footwear to put in place.Comfort to one’s feet is the most important aspect.Keeping this in mind, Shilpsutra has launched a bespoke festive line which is a combination of panache and comfort. Shilpa Agarwalla has designed a collection of juttis that talk the appeal of a genuine old-fashioned craftsman with a craving to reproduce high road form for those that wear, appreciate style, class and culture.

These juttis go well with everything from jeans to palazzos, churidars, dhoti pants or even sarees. Making each piece look like a work of art, her collection has a wide range of designs to choose from. Silver and golden zari thread work jutti, pataka juttis which are trending amongst the girls, juttis with sequence and beadwork and floral juttis which are the must-haves are the highlights of the collection.

These juttis have cushioned soles which offer greater comfort to the one wearing it. Nail your Indian, western or contemporary look by pairing a stunning jutti from the collection.

Available on www.jivaana.com, www.jaypore.com, www.Amazon.com

Price - Rs.1500/-onwards