HYDERABAD: The first festival of the year- Sankranti/ Pongal has more than just one reason to rejoice. The thanks-giving season of India witnesses the joy of farmers who manifest the fruits of their harvest, the Gangiraddhu, the decorated bull who brings good luck to every house, worshipping the Sun god for his gracious shower of love on us and farmers at large.

While this three-day festival has lot of fun to offer, one main attraction is the kite flying. The kite-flying competition breaks not just the monotony of everyday rat race but also the gaps between friends and families. Here are the snapshots of a few kites flying high captured