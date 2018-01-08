HYDERABAD: It’s going to be a beauty contest with a difference, proclaims the tagline of Miss Ability contest, Telangana 2018, which will be all about giving girls with a disability a platform to showcase their ability. “It’s an opportunity for girls with a physical disability who aim to be a part of fashion world. It is about attitude, not disability,” says Vasundhara Koppula, the founder & CEO of The Weave Media, who is behind the pageant. The event, she says, will give finalists an opportunity to professionally model for sponsored products, spread the awareness on social causes and also get to act in short films/ad films.

“The idea behind organising this pageant is that the special people do not want to be pitied, for they have enough strength to compete and belong to this mainstream society. With a view to promoting inclusivity on the catwalk, Weave Media will organise Miss Ability, a beauty pageant for the differently-abled women of Telangana. It endeavors to promote diversity in the fashion world by creating a platform for these girls from the state who have the knowledge and talent to express themselves with confidence on the ramp walk,” informs

Vasundhara.

The Miss Ability Contest Telangana 2018 will be organised in February. The criteria for participation is that they should be natives of Telangana, physically-challenged, unmarried girls aged between 18 to 30 years. “Polio and accident survivors, those suffering from spinal cord injury, muscularly dystrophy but not visually impaired, midgets, deaf & dumb can also take part,” she says.

All contestants will undergo a grooming session for a week by industry experts and around 25 desired applicants will get shortlisted for the finale. There will be three winners and they get to win big opportunities. “As somone without mobility, I know what it feels to be left out. I don’t want anyone else to feel this,” says Vasundhara. For details see their Facebook page and registrations are open now on www.missabilitycontest.com