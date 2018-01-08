HYDERABAD: So much for women empowerment at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at Gachiblowli that women students need to be in their hostels by 7:30 pm after which they can not even access the library which is at a stone’s throw from their hostel. The Wi-Fi facility at women’s hostels is deliberately kept weaker in a bid to control their interaction with male students and on the social media, allege students.

While moral policing, judging students and shaming people for what the administration thinks is morally right and wrong is a predominant phenomenon across universities in the country, at the central Urdu university it is rampant, claim students. Recently, an article titled ‘At MANUU, women are harassed for fun’ was published in online portal www.newslaundry.com by someone who chose to remain anonymous, fearing retaliation.

In the last one year, for instance, the Student Union has received 12 complaints from students —all alleging harassment by security guards. “They would threaten to take pictures of students found mingling with students from other sex and asked uncomfortable questions. The gender segregation on the campus is stark. Recently, they erected a gate that leads to the women’s hostels, notwithstanding that the hostels already have gates,” said Tajamul Islam, a PhD scholar.

Besides the imposition of 8 pm-7:30 am virtual curfew on them on the campus, women are frequently reminded to “chaati dhako” or cover their chest. For hobby classes, they have cooking, baking and tailoring. “Every 15 to 20 days we have lectures on morality by the vice-chancellor. We can’t take English coaching classes without the written permission of the registrar. We can’t even go home or outstation unless our parents call up and tell the administration. Basically, women at MANNU are invisible,” said M Ainy, another PhD scholar.

Unlike the other central universities which are hotbeds of politics and protests, MANUU is relatively quiet. “The peaceful atmosphere is the result of stifling of the voices of dissent,” remarked a student on the condition of anonymity. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), as mandated by the Universities Grants Commission (UGC), exists at MANUU but students claim it is dysfunctional and toothless. “The committee hushes up issues rather than solve them.

Its adamant attitude stems from their thinking that students stay here for a few years but faculty members will serve for several years,” said another PhD scholar. This year, for the third time, the university has allowed a woman student to stand in the student Union election. “When we asked for the curfew to be imposed from 10 pm, we were told by the vice-chancellor that the 7.30 pm deadline was ideal for girls of a Urdu university,” said a student union member. Despite the discrimination, it is ironical that women students do not support those voicing their concerns. Tajamul, a former union president, attributes it to fear of being targeted. A student union leader recalled, “Girls are scared of opposing the administration. If they are recognised they know they will be expelled from the hostel.”

Allegations denied

But the administration has refuted the allegations about curfew timings. “The 7.30 pm deadline for women students to reach back hostel is incorrect,” said pro vice-chancellor Shakeel Ahmed.