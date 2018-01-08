HYDERABAD: The IT job market, which is said to have seen 50,000 retrenchments in the previous quarter of the fiscal year, is in a re-invention mode. A lot of it has to do with the emergence of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Blockchain, and the need for cyber security too is increasing. IT firms in the country are evenly poised to get a new mix of employees: new recruits from college and experienced techies, observe experts.

A recently published employment outlook survey by Manpower Group, a workforce solution group, observes that 44 pc of employers in the country are “not interested” in hiring trained IT graduates in the coming six months.

Surprisingly, 57 pc of employers admitted in the survey to have “no” intention to up-skill its employee base with “niche or sought-after technologies.” The survey was conducted to record the trends in employment outlook between October 2017 and March 2018

Indicating a wide-open job market, learning and being relevant to the new technologies seem to be the mantra where only those with ‘requisite skills ‘ are preferred by the companies. “It is time to take a fresh look at how we motivate, develop and retain employees,” wrote Mara Swan, executive vice-president of the Manpower group, in the survey report.

“At least 50 pc of jobs will transform to accommodate newer technologies in the coming days. The job culture is on a transformation run, ushering in opportunities for those with requisite skills,” said Srikanth Srinivasan, regional director, National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM).

The degree and order with which the coming jobs are performed will need to have the right supply. “The demand for those with requisite skills will increase, forcing students to become conversant with emerging technologies,” he added. Interestingly, Machine Learning is one of the latest technologies in demand. The study records that cloud computing and big data analytics continue to be major skill sets that would command the future job prospects in the IT sector. Experts are of the view that educational institutions should seize the opportunity to nurture the spirit by incorporating new technology.