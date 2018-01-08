HYDERABAD: The outdated electric crematorium at Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar in the city has been revamped and modernised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. It will be inaugurated by city mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Tuesday. Citizens can utilise the modern crematorium for cremating the bodies of their near and dear one by paying user charges of `4,000 per body.

The refurbishing part has been done by introducing - atomizing chamber for the entrapment of fine particulate, a dry scrubber for removal of foul odour, dilution system to bring down the concentration of detrimental emissions, a smoke buster to destroy the smoke from emissions. and mist eliminator to arrest the carried over of mist from wet scrubber.