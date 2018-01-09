HYDERABAD: A whopping 13 years after being accused in a stone pelting case, seven persons were acquitted by a local city court on Monday. The Mujahid funeral procession disturbance case was registered in 2004 against Mohtashim Billa, brother of Mujaheed Saleem, who was killed in firing by Gujarat police in front of DGP office in Lakdi ka pul, and six others, when a huge mob was protesting against arrest of a cleric Moulana Naseer Uddin on October 31, 2004.

A day after the firing incident, a funeral procession was taken out during which stone pelting occurred at Saidabad police station. A case was booked by Saidabad police and another case was registered at Saifabad police station. Both the cases were transferred to SIT for probe. Another case was registered against ACP Narendra Kumar of Gujarat police for opening fire.