HYDERABAD: For the first time in the three-commissionerates of Greater Hyderabad, a biker is set to lose his driving license for repeated traffic violations. The biker, identified as Heniya Rushabh Mahendra of Moulali, had earned 14 points in the system allotted for traffic violators on Monday. The point system was introduced in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates from August 1, 2017. With the point system, any motorist, who attains a maximum of 12 points for indulging in traffic violations would lose the driving license for a period of a year.

A motorist who receives six points would be counselled and the officials also provided an option of attending counselling twice a year to reduce two points. Mahendra was caught by the traffic police for about 11 times for not wearing helmet and got 11 points against his driving license. On Monday, he was caught reportedly driving while talking on the mobile phone without helmet.

Speaking to the Express, Hyderabad Joint commissioner (Traffic) V Ravinder said, “A motorist has got 14 points for violating the traffic rules. The same will be updated with the RTA and notice will be served to him. If he fails to reply within 10 days, the license will be suspended for a year.”