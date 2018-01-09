HYDERABAD: Gitam Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) will organise an international conference on ‘Disruption Ideas and Narratives for Management & Leadership’ on its campus on March 9 and 10, school dean & director Y Lakshman Kumar has said. Disruptive thinking has led to path-breaking innovations and generated creative ideas in management thinking and leadership.

‘Japanese Management’ and ‘Indian Management’ have established themselves as alternatives to ‘American Management’. The objectives of the conference are to deliberate on the disruptive innovations and transformations which have happened in the field of management in the past years and their impact on management thinking and to explore ways in which disruption can be used to create holistic organisations.

Academicians can send their submissions on the subject to the meet before February 20.