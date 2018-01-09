KHAMMAM: A second year girl student of a private Agriculture Polytechnic college attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed by a woman faculty member in Aswaraopet on Monday. According to information, some students filed a complaint with the police stating that Renuka, a lecturer was allegedly accusing them of having illegal affairs and threatened them that she would reveal about it to their parents.

Sources said Rohini attempted suicide in her hostel room by consuming nail polish remover after the students lodged the complaint. Students alleged that Renuka was not teaching the lessons properly. College principal Veeranna Gowd refuted the allegations and said the matter will be discussed with the chairman. He said the issue will be discussed with the college chairman and action will be taken. A case has been book