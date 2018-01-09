HYDERABAD: Students at Osmania University are a miffed lot. The varsity had postponed semester exams for all courses from December 2017 to January 22 in the wake of the Indian Science Congress that was scheduled to be held in the first week of the new year. However, with the mega event being shifted out, authorities have decided to conduct classes for second semester from January 2. Students now feel that the administration’s failures have cost them valuable time to prepare for the semester exams. Even though classes are expected to continue till January 12, students have been staying away classes blaming the university for the decision.

“I am totally puzzled about focusing on the course for second semester when my first semester exams are about to begin in a few days,” says Venkatesh, a first year MA Political Science student. “What was the point of disturbing classes for Indian Science Congress?,” he further questions.The administration is learnt to have taken a decision to start classes for second semester in order to maintain the required quota of 15 weeks of classes each semester. Some students also shared that when they sought clarification from the varsity officials, they were taunted about the days on which the classes were disrupted in connection to the protests over the suicide of E Murali, a postgraduate student from OU. Following Murali’s death in December, OU campus was on boil for several days.

Osmania University Teachers’ Association president Battu Satyanarayana, stating that he is himself appalled at the move, said the situation is only because of failure in planning at the university level. “The university took the decision only because it fell short of the mandatory number of classes they are supposes to hold for each semester, “ he said. When contacted for his response, OU Registrar Ch Gopal Reddy said, “We have taken the decision to hold the classes for second semester while keeping the students’ interest in mind. The classes will only be held till January 10. The students will get enough time to study as there will be a break before exams — from January 10 to 21.”