HYDERABAD: The prisons department is working out the modalities for granting remission to some prisoners on the occasion of the nation’s Republic Day this year. No remission was given to any prisoner in the state last year.Director-general (prisons) VK Singh said here on Monday that the list of prisoners who could be granted remission was being prepared. As on January 7, there are 5,474 people lodged in jails in the state. Of the, 1,861 are convicts, 3,087 are undertrials, 128 are detenues and 398 are women.

This number is less than the number in January 2016 and January 2017 when there were 6,259 and 6,212 people lodged in jails respectively. Last year, the number of deaths was 17, less than those in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The DG said that the deaths were due to health reasons like heart attack and cancer and said that no suicide took place in any jail in the state in 2017. He also announced that in 2017 there were 12 complaints against the prisons department. Last year, 32,154 illiterate prisoners were made literate so that they could sign their name and possess reading skills. Besides, prisoners earned `12,85,70,276 by working at petrol pumps.