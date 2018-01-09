HYDERABAD: It has been over 50 days since 27-year-old Sangeetha Reddy has been sitting outside her husband’s home demanding justice. She has braved it all: being pulled by her hair and dragged around by her husband and his parents. The atrocities, however, have left her resolute in her fight seeking justice and on the 51st day, on Monday evening, she decided to sit on a fast. Sitting on the threshold of her husband’s home, with her two-year-old feverish daughter on her lap, and her mother Padma Reddy, Sangeetha looked visibly exhausted. However, she says, she won’t give up anytime soon. The family has by now created a small makeshift home on the verandah and have been cooking and living there for the last 50 days.

“My husband Srinivas Reddy, a TRS activist and businessman, remarried while our marriage was still valid. When I went to question him, I was dragged out and left at the gate. My husband and in-laws then locked the doors of the house and left. My demand is that they come and talk to me, give me an explanation and then tell me how they are going to help me and my daughter,” said Sangeetha.

Srinivas Reddy and Sangeetha were married on October 19, 2013. This was Reddy’s second marriage. Sangeetha shared that her marriage was never peaceful. When she complained about domestic violence, she was asked to compromise by the adults in her house. Sangeetha’s mother shared that it was done hastily.

Srinivas has four cases slapped against him, but is currently walking free after receiving a conditional bail. In August he was booked under Section 498 A of IPC, Section 494 in September, Section 307. Sangeetha then approached the Women’s Commission and they also filed a domestic violence petition. Meanwhile, activists who are on Sangeetha’s side stated that the State should not dismiss this as a family affair and let it go.