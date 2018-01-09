NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY : An Intermediate second year student studying at Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School/Junior College (TSWRSJ) died under suspicious circumstances, in Peddakodapgal village of Kamareddy district late on Sunday night. The deceased was the native of Menuru of Narayanakhed of Sangareddy district.The girl, M Krupa, complained of vomitings and headache on Saturday. The college authorities took her to a local PHC, however, there was no improvement in her health condition till Sunday.

Later, she was shifted to Banswada area hospital, but as her condition was deteriorating they shifted her to government general hospital in Nizamabad, where she was declared brought dead. Peddakodapgal sub inspector of police M Naveen Kumar said the dead body was shifted to the mortuary and the family members were informed about her death.

Meanwhile, blaming the college authorities for Krupa’s death her family members staged a protest outside the hospital. They alleged that the college authorities did not inform them about the ill-health of Krupa. They demanded the TSWRSJ officials should order an inquiry into the matter. The family members said that if the college management had provided treatment on time, Krupa might have survived. They claimed that Krupa did not have any health issues in the past.

PDSU students organisation expressed solidarity to the deceased family. GGH superintendent Dr L Ramulu said the reason for the student’s death will be known only after the postmortem. District Collector N Satyanarayana inquired about the incident through Banswada revenue officials. Despite repeated call, principal of the school could not be reached. A case has been filed.