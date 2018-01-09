MEDAK : Unable to stand harassment by her classmates, who allegedly picked on her for being dark skinned, M Lavanya attempted suicide three days ago by setting herself on fire and died at the Gandhi Hospital on Monday. The 14-year-old was studying ninth grade at Pragati High School in Medak. According to police, she was called dark and ugly by two of her classmates.

“The first time she was bullied, she went home and slit her wrist. Her teachers and principal called her stupid for cutting her wrist,” added police. Later on January 2, she set herself on fire using kerosene and suffered 45 per cent burns. The police have recorded a dying declaration. “She told the magistrate her version of the story and based on the report we will take necessary action on whoever she has named,” said G Prashanth, sub-inspector of Gummadidala police station.