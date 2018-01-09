KHAMMAM: A Class 9 student committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his hostel room. He was allegedly threatened by the school management, principal and a teacher at Gopalapuram village, near Khammam town on Monday.The student Rupavath Jyothi Prasanth (16) joined Sri Vidhya Niketan school at Gopalapuram village this year. According to students, a science teacher, who is stays in the hostel allegedly asked students for sexual favours and touched the girl students inappropriately.

On Monday, when the teacher was taking a class, a girl student asked him to give permission to go to the washroom . The teacher, however, passed some lewd comments, which did not go well with the students and they staged a dharna demanding the school authorities to remove the teacher.

Instead of taking action on the teacher, the school correspondent and principal warned students for staging the protest. Besides, they allegedly threatened Jyothi Prasanth for leading the protest. Panicked after the incident, he went to his hostel room and hanged himself from a ceiling fan. Police circle Inspector Nagendra Chary visited the school and inquired about the incident. Mandal Education Officer M Srinivas visited the school and interacted with students. Police increased security at school and the children were sent home.