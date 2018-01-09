HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad has referred the matter involving a student leader abusing a professor on Facebook to the Proctorial Board, after the Faculty member concerned Prof Laxminarayana raised it with the university administration.The issue has now snowballed into an ABVP vs Dalit issue — Palsaniya is an ABVP activist and Prof Laxminarayanan, a Dalit. Incidentally, the professor had spearheaded the protests by SC, ST teachers post-Rohith Vemula suicide.

The incident occurred in December when the student leader, Kaluram Palsaniya, posted an abusive post along with the photo of the Economics question paper. It was a question pertaining to privatisation and saffronisation of education in public Education which had “offended” the student. “ After a discussion with the deans, the matter had been referred to the Proctorial Board. The investigation and subsequent report will be given by them,” said Prof Podile Appa Rao, vice-chancellor. However, he did not comment on by when the Board would come out with its report.

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) issued a statement on Monday condemning the inaction by the administration in the issue. ASA has called it a witching hunting of such students and faculty members who were supportive of the Rohit Vemul Movement.