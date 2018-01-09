HYDERABAD: The 45-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped from a rehabilitation home in Shamshabad few days ago has been found at her uncle’s home in Budhan in Nizamabad. It has also come to light that she staged her escape by making a friend and a relative to act as her parents. The woman was admitted to Asha Jyothi Rehabilitation Centre in Shamshabad in November 2017 after she was diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

With regular intake of medicines, her condition became stable and she was fit to be discharged. As repeated requests to her family members to take her back home were denied, she hatched her own escape plan. According to the Shamshabad Police, the woman was discharged on January 1 from the centre after three people — a middle aged man and woman and a 75 year old man — came to the centre and introduced themselves as her brother-in-law, sister and father. It was a busy day at the centre as relatives of the inmates had come to wish New Year to their loved ones.

In the rush, the staff did not bother to check identity cards of those who came and also did not enter the vehicle details in their register. “We didn’t have any suspicion as they were well aware of her situation. At the same time, she was also fit to be discharged,”said G Sai Sudha from the rehabilitation centre. “We also spoke to the inmates and she was attached to one lady there who told us that the woman had requested to be taken back home twice. The inmates meet their family every third Saturday. At this point, she used the landline to call her childhood friend who came to pick her up,” informed Md Ahmed Pasha, SI from Shamshabad PS.

She then asked her friends to drop her off at Jubilee Bus Station from where she took an RTC bus to go to her uncle’s place in Nizamabad. “She asked her friend, who stays half a km away from her own residence to not give out any information. We counselled the parents and she is currently back with the family,” added the inspector.