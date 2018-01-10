HYDERABAD: The yearning for travel is as old as the hills. For a traveller, it is the novelty of a new place. For an explorer, it is the thrill of a new discovery. For the adventurous, it could be a desire to challenge themselves. For me, it is the addictive quest for sights, smells, feelings, experiences that one comes across in a new land.

Apart from discovering places, travel is also about discovering myself, my strengths and weaknesses and to learn what a tiny place I occupy in this whole, wide world. To quote a wanderer, I consider myself a monk in Constant pilgrimage around this beautiful temple- the planet Earth.

My childhood years were spent in Guntur, and it was the Social Studies teacher in school who kindled the interest for geography in me. The colourful, eye-catching geography maps caught our imagination and baptized us to ardent students of the subject. By the time I graduated to College studies, the ambition to visit the Seven Wonders of the World struck roots.

The list has been revised in the year 2007 through online voting, and the new list features three monuments in Asia, one in Europe, two from South America and the seventh one is located in North America. As of now, I have visited 50 countries. Given my modest, middle-class background, it was a personal achievement to step on six continents of the world.

My initial years were busy with school, college and the travails of growing up, followed by marriage, career and the kids. After the kids flew off the nest, I could indulge in “me time” and pursue the travelling. Thanks to a supportive spouse and a generous RBI, I could accomplish my dream. Some people invest in real estate or diamonds, I spent my savings on travel:

Petra, Jordan

Situated in the Jordan’s south-western desert, Petra is a famous archaeological site dating back to around 300 B.C. it was the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom. The valley contains the ruins of palaces, tombs and temples carved into pink sandstone cliffs. The most famous structure is Al Khazneh, a treasury with an ornate, Greek-style facade. Petra town was once a major trading post from where the Nabateans have amassed wealth controlling three major trade routes of yesteryears: slave trade from Africa, Spice route from South Asia and the Silk Road from China.

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

An Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ located in the capital city of Rio de Janeiro. The statue is 98 ft tall, weighs 635 metric tonnes and was constructed between 1922 and 1931. The monument is located at the peak of the Corcovado Mountain overlooking the city of Rio. It is accessible by road and a cog railway of around 4kms distance, with great views of the beautiful Rio along the way. Visitors also have a choice of steep steps or a system of elevators to reach the statue. With the stretched arms welcoming the faithful, the statue of Christ is an important landmark of Brazil.

Machu Pichu, Peru

No other country in South America has such an astonishing archaeological heritage as Peru. The jewel of this archaeological crown is Machu Pichu. This ancient town is located on a steep summit overlooking the raging Urubamba River, a tributary of the mighty Amazon. The Machu Pichu complex consists of Sun Temple, royal palaces, Central Plaza and other dwellings, all flanked by terraces for farming. The site can be reached by a 5-hour train ride operated by Peru Rail, starting from and ending at Cusco town, considered to be the cultural capital of Peru.

For the more adventurous, there is the option of a 5-day hike along the Inca Trail. But the high- altitude hike can be very strenuous and shall be undertaken only by the Fittest. Though Rajanikanth has beaten me to the venue grooving with Aishwarya Rai and some choreographed moves in the film Robot, Machu Picchu is one of my favourite locations and is an impressive sight.

Taj Mahal. India

My all-time favourite destination among the new list of seven wonders is Taj Mahal, one of the world’s most romantic and most photographed monuments. Commissioned by the Emperor Shajahan as a mausoleum for his favourite wife, the monument is a fine example of Mughal architecture. The very first sight of the Taj Mahal is mesmerizing and the feelings one experiences are beyond words. While temples and chapels were built to glorify Gods, Taj Mahal is the only monument built to glorify a woman, to celebrate love. I strongly feel Taj Mahal is a must on every romantic’s travel list.

The Great Wall, China

The Great Wall of China was constructed over the centuries to thwart invaders and enemies and today it welcomes natives, tourists and their wallets. Gleaming with new brick in many a place, an impressive stretch of the wall at Badaling near Beijing is where more than a million visitors are hosted. Constructed from East to West on some of the toughest terrains, this 5,500 mile long man-made structure truly deserves to be one of the wonders of the world.

Chichen Itza, Mexico

This is a famous Mayan site at about 125 kilometres west of Cancun, Mexico. This ancient Mayan ruin is a major tourist attraction with soaring pyramids, massive temples and sports grounds. The focal point of the area is the towering Castillo pyramid with cosmological symbolism. Its four sides contain a total of 365 steps depicting the solar year, 18 terraces for the 18 months in the Mayan religious year.

The Castillo is a temple as well as an astronomical observatory. During the fall and spring equinoxes, the sun’s shadow forms an enormous snake’s body, which lines up with the carved stone snake head at the bottom of the pyramid. The Mayans were proficient in architecture, astronomy and math, and they built great cities with magnificent palaces and temple pyramids.

The Colosseum, Italy

This is an impressive monument located in the capital city of Rome, and was constructed from 72 AD to 80 AD. The great amphitheatre covers an area of 6 acres, with a seating capacity of more than 50,000 Romans. The Colosseum was used for staging various events including gladiator fights, wild animal displays, theatrical entertainment, executions, religious ceremonies, mock sea battles and for re-playing famous Roman victories. Though the monument has fallen into ruin, it is an imposing and beautiful sight even today.