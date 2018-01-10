HYDERABAD: According to WHO, every year about 15 million babies (one out of the 10 babies) born globally are premature. In India, out of 27 million babies born every year (2010 data), 3.5 million babies are premature. India tops the chart when it comes to preterm babies born annually across the world.

Apart from lungs one of the organs that bear the brunt of premature birth is eyes. The eyes develop the most during the last three months of pregnancy and since premature birth interrupts this, preterm babies are at the risk of developing eye problems. The earlier a baby is born; they are likely to experience eye problems. An awareness of the possible eye problems can help seek the appropriate treatments and prevent blindness.

Some of the common eye ailments that are seen in premature babies are Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) - ROP is a disease wherein there is an abnormal development of blood vessels in the retina (layer of tissue at the back of the eyeball). The abnormal blood vessels being fragile, leak blood resulting in scarring of the tissue. The scar in the tissues can cause the retina to detach from the eyeball. The retinal detachment can lead to blindness as well.

Babies who are born before 34 weeks and weighs less than 1750gms are likely to develop ROP. Other factors that can contribute are oxygen therapy, ventilator support, anaemia, breathing problems, blood transfusions, and severe infections. ROP can be ascertained only through a thorough examination by a trained retina specialist; parents are advised to do a complete eye check-up of the baby within the first month of life, especially babies who are born before 28 weeks. Children who have had ROP are at times susceptible to develop other problems such as Myopia (nearsightedness), Squint (misalignment of the eyes), Amblyopia (lazy eye), Glaucoma as well as Retinal detachment later on.

Strabismus - Another eye condition that premature babies may have is childhood squint or strabismus. This happens when the muscles that synchronise the movement of the eyes don’t work together. It develops primarily because the baby’s brain hasn’t developed enough to control the eye muscles. Other factors such as bleeding in the Brain, seizure disorders cerebral palsy, Retinal damage from ROP, congenital cataract, eye injury etc may also play a role in development of Strabismus.

Preterm babies also are prone to develop lazy eye or amblyopia. As the eyes focuses on two different directions the brain receives two different images making it difficult for the baby to process it. Generally in this condition the baby’s brain ignores the image from the crossed eye and processes only the image from the stronger eye leading to lazy eye or amblyopia. Amblyopia can become permanent if it is not treated early. About one-third of children with strabismus get amblyopia.

It can also affect depth perception. Infantile esotropia or crossed eyes is a type that affects premature babies commonly. It can be usually detected at 6-9 months of age. Quite often it may be first noticed by the paediatrician. Babies need to be evaluated and the treatment should commence before 2 years of age. Regular eye examinations, compliance with the treatment and follow ups is extremely crucial in ensuring that the baby gains vision.

In short, premature babies are at higher risk of developing eye problems. Sadly many of these problems go undetected till the child learns to speak and complains of vision loss or when he/she joins a school and it is noticed by the teachers.

The onus is on us to ensure adequate awareness among the general public, doctors, paediatricians and eye specialists so that these tiny helpless infants undergo appropriate screening and timely treatment to prevent the burden of lifetime blindness. The doctor is Head of Medical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Telangana Region.