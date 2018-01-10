HYDERABAD: In yet another murder in full public view, a 25-year-old history- sheeter from Punjagutta was killed by two persons on the Necklace road here on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Taqui Ali, a resident of Yakuthpura.

Ali, a former convict in theft cases, along with two others, went to the Necklace road and after parking their bikes, were having a serious discussion. Suddenly, a heated argument ensued between Ali and others and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Ali twice and also slit his throat, causing bleeding injuries.

The suspects came on a white scooter which did not have a registration number plate and Ali was on another bike (AP 24 AA 2639). The public, who heard the screams of Ali, rushed to the spot, but in the meantime, the duo fled the scene on the scooter towards NTR Marg.

The Ramgopalpet police, who were alerted, rushed to the spot and found Ali lying in a pool of blood with over a four-inch deep cut in his throat and two stab injuries in the abdomen.

Saifabad ACP C Venugopal Reddy said the incident took place at around 7.50 pm. Ali and others were presumed to have been consuming alcohol when the incident happened. Some snacks, water packets and a bottle of alcohol have been recovered from the place. The body was sent to Gandhi hospital for post-mortem examination.

“The deceased is a history-sheeter. He was involved in few cases earlier and was convicted once. The accused persons are yet to be identified. Investigation is on,” another police official said.