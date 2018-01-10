HYDERABAD: Despite establishing state-of-the-art modern slaughterhouse at Ramnaspura in Old City by spending huge budget, mass illegal slaughtering of animals is being carried out near the slaughterhouse right under the nose of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities.

Ramnaspura abattoir, constructed in less than one acre of land has a capacity to handle 100 cattle and 2,000 sheep each day, however, the modern slaughter is not being utilised to the maximum thanks to unauthorised slaughtering by the butchers.

After modern slaughterhouses were opened at Amberpet, New Bhoiguda and Ramnaspura, GHMC had warned against illegal slaughter and directed people to procure the beef or other forms of meat from authorised slaughterhouses.

As per the norms, the animal should not be slaughtered on the ground surface but in a hygienic condition. However, the ground reality is different. One can see a pool of blood scattered in nook and corner of the illegal slaughterhouse, which attracts a pack of dogs. Moreover, the stench emanating from the area is unbearable. There are times when blood flows out on streets making it unbearable for the people to live in.

However, the illegal animal slaughter, which continues unabated, has hardly bothered the civic body to take measures in order to curb the practice.

It is learnt that some of the officials are allegedly hand in glove with the illegal butchers. The local residents have sought action by the government but in vain.