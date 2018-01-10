HYDERABAD: Mapping the City,’ a group show, part of the Bonjour India project and the Krishnakriti Festival was inaugurated on January 4, at the Alliance Francaise de Hyderabad premises. Opened as a subtext of the curatorial agenda of the festival this show hinges on the concept of cartography intending to interpret and manifest “the act of mapping, seeking to build relationships between the cosmological, physical, personal and imaginary worlds.”

Ten upcoming local artists Asgar Ali Muhammed, Bhargavi Latha M V S, Masuram Ravikanth, Nirmala Biluka (also the curator of this show), Prashanti A, Ravi Porika, Sai Sheela Kuresham, Sravanti .P, Subhashini Dandem, Taviti Raju have mounted new media art for the viwers to identify the ‘self’ in a certain time and space.

As technology has totally altered the way we perceive time and space, the artists in this show have invoked the science of map making to project and portray multiple ways to establish their sense of identity, time and space. Although cartography is the mandate in this show the participating artists have approached the thematic challenge on the basis of new media involving dynamic sculptures, installations, kinetic art, video installations besides traditional drawings, paintings, and collage.

The most gripping work on display is that of artist Saisheela Kuresham’s Installation with painted tiles. This snake and ladder layout is the most attractive work in the entire display thanks to its established popularity as a board game. The artist imaginatively and skilfully changes the game when she re-establishes the city’s chequered history starting from 1671, the assertion of the Asif Jahi’s dynasty until the city is integrated with the rest of India in 1948.

Yet another work which engages the viewer is the kinetic installation by Ravi Porika. With a straightforward concept of the value of land in the perception of the human mind the artist creates a piece of land in the gallery with sand and pebbles over which daggers are dangled with the intent of portraying the struggles and strife of human life, all for a patch of land. The electronically moving weapons symbolise the innumerable battles waged for something as transient and mortal as life.

Besides works of cultural and historical significance, some contemporary concepts by Taviti Raju and Suhasini Dandem were of interest to the seekers of visual art. For instance, the contemporisation of Munn’s maps by Raju instils a certain charm when the artist uses the images of autorickshaws and related icons of the streets. Suhasini in her works uses the paper burning technique to create symbolic drawings like ribcage,heart and lungs on a mesh of city maps. Says the curator about her works: “The human organs… become a metaphor to draw our attention to the transient nature of life itself.” The exhibition is an interesting display where the artists bring to culmination the personal experiences of the city.

The exhibition is on till January 20