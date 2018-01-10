HYDERABAD: Kranti, a Mumbai-based NGO which empowers girls from Mumbai’s red light areas to become agents of social change, will bring the girls to Hyderabad to perform a play at N Convention on January 21. Kranti currently works with 20 girls, aged 13-23 who are daughters of sex workers and survivors of trafficking.

These girls present their and their mother’s real life stories in the form of theatre. In the last five years, they have become the first girls from India’s red-light area to study abroad, receive UN awards for their social justice work, given 25+ TEDx and other speeches around the world and written, directed and performed their own play in front of 10lakh audience in Edinburgh Fringe Festival, UK and USA.

Their latest performance, 10 weeks in the UK at the world’s largest performing arts festival, was covered by BBC earlier this year. ArtLife Events in association with Mahavir Group and Kalamandir Foundation is collaborating for the Red Light Express.