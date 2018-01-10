Rosary Alumni Reunion - of all women of the 115 years old private-run all girls Rosary Convent High School will be held in the city on January 20 at 4.30pm onwards at All Saints High School Grounds, Gunfoundry. It is an occasion where all ex-students, aged between 16 - 80 years and above of the institute will come together on a common platform, meet, greet, share, care, network and enjoy an evening.

“Instead of making it just a routine annual event, we are organising this with a special purpose,” a woman alumnus said. Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today, Namratha, president of Rosary Old Students Entente(ROSE) said the alumni would be held with a purpose— empowerment of girl child, their wellness and to pay tribute to the teachers”.

“Chai Pe Baatcheet (chat over tea) will be held on the occasion to find out ways to take this ‘all women’ network forward and chart a roadmap for more proactive role and participation,” she added. The Old Girls Association’ is quite active. “We ex-Rosarians have been meeting but in small numbers. This is the first time that such a large gathering is planned,” informed Anjali Desai, Treasurer of ROSE.

“We aim to generate `15 lakh funds through the meet. Towards that direction, a Grand Gala Musical-cum-DJ-Night will be held on the January 20th. Besides well planned cultural programs, some stalls will also be set up,” informed Namratha, a 1980 batch student of the school. Besides ex-Rosarians, other women who wish to network are also welcome to take part.

“We have identified four areas—modernising the library, setting up of wellness room for the students, creating teachers welfare fund to aid teachers and their health in their old age,” informed Anjali Desai, who is currently working as VP HR of a Speciality Chemicals Organisation.

The School which was founded in January 1904 in a small way with just 60 students in Tamil Medium and 50 in English Medium passed out approximately 2.5 lakh girls in the past 115years. The alumni are spread all over the world. Rosary Convent High School is an Institute run by the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, who belong to the Catholic Church, a minority institution in India.

More than 1,500 alumni are expected to take part in this gala event. Details on 9849012893 or on email: namratha_km@yahoo.com or follow #MyRosaryMyPride on social media.