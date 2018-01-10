HYDERABAD: Sangeetha Reddy, who began her fast unto death on Monday for justice after her husband, a TRS activist, abused and abandoned her 51 days ago, broke the fast on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old before has been on a protest outside her husband’s house for the past 51 days.

On Tuesday, she said that women’s organisations assured her that they will try and ensure some action is taken in the next two days.