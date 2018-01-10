HYDERABAD: Five months after a 30-year-old woman murdered her husband with the help of her three cousins, all four have been arrested by the Kacheguda police. The woman alleged that domestic violence led to the murder. A day after killing her husband, the woman had lodged a complaint with the police stating that her husband was missing. His body was found near the railway bridge at Nimboliadda.

East zone DCP C Shashidhar Raju said the autopsy revealed that Yellaiah was hit on his head with boulders, leading to his death. Investigation revealed that Jamuna who was married earlier, abandoned her husband and married Yellaiah, whom she met at work, in 2014. Since their marriage, Jamuna was reportedly subjected to domestic violence, said the DCP.

“Yellaiah’s addiction to liquor and errant behaviour never changed despite several requests by Jamuna’s brothers and relatives.

Vexed, she hatched a plan to kill her husband with the help of her cousins D Shanker Telang (23), Raju Babu Rao Telang (45) and Rajender Kishan Telang (31),” said DCP Shashidhar Raju.