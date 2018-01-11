HYDERABAD: Senior officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been asked to go on field visits instead of spending most of their time in their office.

Arvind Kumar, the new principal secretary in the department of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD), directed GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy to appoint a senior official for each ward or at least each circle. These officials should visit their respective wards/circles and improve the condition of the roads and sanitation there.

“Senior officials should not sit glued to their seats but be on the roads, visiting wards frequently. This will improve the conditions in the city,” Arvind Kumar told the GHMC commissioner during an interaction with GHMC and CDMA officials here on Wednesday.

If senior officials remained in the offices it would not create any impact on the citizens, the principal secretary said.

After assuming the charge, Arvind Kumar, also the information & public relations commissioner, interacted with the information department staff on Tuesday. He asked commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) TK Sridevi to develop traffic islands and roads in towns and cities.

Develop at least three traffic islands in each municipality and give elevation to at least one road so that the city or town would look beautiful, Arvind Kumar said and added that it would create a lot of impact on the public.

he GHMC commissioner explained about the progress of work on construction of 2BHK houses in the city while Sridevi told the principal secretary that the state topped the list of ‘open defecation free’ (ODF) states.